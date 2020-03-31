Peabody Library Offering Tips and Tools For Families

The Peabody Public Library provides a wealth of materials and resources to local residents within the community. Not only do they allow residents to borrow books, but the staff do their best to create programming that appeals to a wide range of ages, interests and personalities. Even though we are facing a worldwide pandemic, the Peabody Public Library is still offering fun activities and projects online.

There are a variety of online resources for families including Overdrive which has electronic books and audio books for children and teenagers. Hoopla also has books as well as graphic novels and a section for “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.” Patrons can also borrow movies and music.

“With Kanopy, there is a separate collection of movies geared towards preschool and older children including a story time list full of picture books that are turned into video format. Children can watch videos of picture books being read by celebrated people on Storyline. Currently, Hoopla is doing bonus borrows on a variety of materials for adults and children,” Peabody Public Library Youth Services Librarian Mary Graber said.

