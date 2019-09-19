Paws For a Cause

The Humane Society of Whitey County will be hosting their annual 5K Run/Walk For Paws fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Morsches Park.

Registration forms can be accessed at www.hswc.org online or at The Humane Society of Whitley County located 951 S. Line Street. The cost is $25 per registration.

According to the Humane Society of Whitley County Director of Operations Abbi Carroll, this is the third year for the annual run/animal walk.

"We probably had close to 50 to 60 people last year. We've done this for three years with some minor tweaks. We've had an increase in attendance," Abbi Carroll said.

Caroll said the money will go towards general animal care such as spaying and neutering services along with vaccinations.

"We're going to do all that it takes to get animals ready for adoption," Carroll said.

Image from 123rf.com, stock photo