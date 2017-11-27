PATROLLING FOR PRESENTS: Columbia City Police seek donations to its Christmas kids fund

COLUMBIA CITY­ — The Columbia City Police Department is prepping for its annual Patrolling for Presents event and is currently seeking donations.

This is the fifth year the Columbia City Police Department has hosted the event, which was created as a way to build positive relationships between local youth and the police officers.

“Our goal is to ensure every child has a wonderful Christmas,” said a recent press release by the department.

Each year the officers do something a little different with the program.

Last year the police department provided coats, hats and gloves to over 100 children in the community.

This year, there will be a special celebration on Dec. 17 at Main Bowl, 303 S. Main St., in Downtown Columbia City. Children will enjoy bowling with the officers, games and pizza before each receiving a special gift basket.

This year’s gift basket will include such items as movie passes, restaurant gift cards, Paige’s Crossing Fun Center passes and grocery store gift cards to help with providing a Christmas meal or winter necessities.

If you would like to donate, donations can be dropped of or mailed to: Columbia City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall, 112 S. Chauncey St.

There is a Patrolling for Presents fund that has been established there.