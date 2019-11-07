Pastor Beckner Celebrates 20 Years

COLUMBIA CITY — Dennis Beckner, pastor of the Columbia City Church of the Brethren, celebrates 20 years of ministry this fall. He began at the church in September 1999. A combined celebration for pastor appreciation month and his 20 years of service was held Sunday, October 27 following worship with a carry-in meal. He was presented with a plaque to commemorate his long tenure at the church.

Pastor Beckner is the longest serving pastor the congregation has had in its 58 year history. During his tenure the congregation has celebrated a 50th anniversary in 2011, built an addition in 2017 which doubled the size of the facility, doubled worship attendance from 1999 to 2018, and in 2019 is enjoying the highest membership in church history.

Originally from Elkhart County, the Manchester University graduate went on to graduate from Bethany Theological Seminary in Richmond, Indiana. While in seminary he served the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren near New Castle, Indiana.

He serves the broader church in a variety of ways including serving as: a team leader for a 3rd & 4th grade camp and on the board of directors at Camp Alexander Mack in Milford, an occasional chapel speaker at Timbercrest Retirement Community in North Manchester, one of the youth advisors to the National Youth Cabinet which meets annually in Elgin, Illinois, and the senior high youth activities coordinator for the Church of the Brethren Annual Conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2020.

The Columbia City Church of the Brethren is located on the corner of Jackson and Washington Streets in downtown Columbia City. For more information about the church, call 260-244-6278 or visit www.cccob.net.