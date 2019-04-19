Passages hosts fourth annual 5k

Passages, Inc. held their fourth annual spring 5k on April 13. This year’s twist included donuts from Dunkin’ Donuts at the end of the race. There were 132 runners/walkers who participated this year, including many clients that Passages serves, showing their support for the organization. The overall male winner was Aaron Coray with at time of 21:12.6 and the overall female winner was Alison Case with a time of 22:25.9.

Winners by age group were:

- 15 and under male: Jackson Shipman (23:27.4)

- 15 and under female: Taylor Meyer (30:20.6)

- 16-24 male: Jacob Elkins (33:21.5)

- 16-24 female: Katelyn Benvenuti (28:29.9)

- 25-34 male: Austin Egolf (21:26.3)

- 25-34 female: Whitney Wilson (24:45.1)

- 35-44 male: Doug Kreischer (21:33.1)

- 35-44 female: Madelon Martinez (29:03.8)

- 45-54 male: Ken McDonald (22:07.5)

- 45-54 female: Stephanie Wilson (25:40.7)

- 55 and over male: David Geiger (25:06.8)

- 55 and over female: Vana Easley (34:25.2)

For the full listing of overall winners and time, visit www.passagesinc.org.

Passages would like to thank everyone who participated this year. They would also like to thank sponsors ProFed Credit Union, Del Fuego LLC/Van Buren Event Center, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Crowe Horwath, Gibson Insurance, Hylant, Post & Mail, Bart’s Car Store and Dunkin’ Donuts. All proceeds raised from the 5k will go to Passages programs and those served by Passages. Passages Inc. is a non-profit organization that was established in Columbia City in 1954. The organization currently serves about 200 individuals; offering a variety of community based programs and services for individuals with an intellectual disability. For more information on Passages, please visit www.passagesinc.org.