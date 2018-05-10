Partners: City and County recognized by NE Regional Partnership

From left: Jon Myers, president, Whitley County EDC; George Schrumpf, Whitley County Commissioner; Nathan Bilger, executive director, Columbia City/Whitley County Joint Planning and Building Department; John Sampson, president & CEO, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Ryan Daniel, mayor, City of Columbia City.  
Thursday, May 10, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Whitley County and the City of Columbia City were honored at a permitting recognition reception, hosted by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and the HPG Network.
“We are proud of our strong business community in Whitley County. With collaborative efforts, and a more efficient permitting process, we hope to better meet the needs of our growing business community, and exceed expectations,” said Whitley County Commissioner George Schrumpf. 
Streamlined business permitting is a top priority in the region’s business attraction efforts through the Vision 2030 initiative, spearheaded by the Regional Partnership. The HPG Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating thriving communities, manages the PEC on behalf of the Regional Partnership. The collaborative effort aims to increase Northeast Indiana’s business-friendly environment by making it easier and faster for companies to obtain appropriate permits to build and expand in the region, encouraging economic growth.

