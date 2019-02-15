Parent University "Screenagers" Preview

Every parent has struggled with technology at one point or another, especially when it comes to their children and mobile devices. Parents want to allow their children to have freedom, but at the same time, they want to set some ground rules.

Executive Director of Technology Jake Hoag elaborates more when discussing the documentary “Screenagers” for the Parent University program at Indian Springs Middle School.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to do this is because I’ve talked to so many parents who are struggling with this whole topic of how much is enough, how much is too much? What age do you buy a cell phone for your child, what apps are good apps, what apps are harmful apps? How do you navigate this, how do you manage this? Should you read your all of your child’s texts, should you not read that, is it private and personal?” Hoag said.

If someone is interested in the event, they can register by going to www.wccsonline.com and clicking “Learn More.” “Screenagers” can be viewed at Indian Springs Middle School on March 21 at 6 p.m.

