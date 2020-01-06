One Fatality, One in Serious Condition After Old Road Trail Crash

There was a single vehicular accident that happened along Old Trail Road and 300 E. on Monday, Jan. 6 at about 7:15 a.m.

According to reports, the Indiana State Police Department identified the driver as Donnie Jackson, 30, of Columbia City. Jackson crashed his 2007 Ford Crown Victoria into a tree as he was trying to pass in a no passing zone at high speed.

Both Jackson and his passenger Dakota Lee Messmann, 23, also of Columbia City, were pinned inside of the vehicle when emergency crew arrived.

Jackson was transported by helicopter to Parkview Hospital for his injuries. He is said to be in critical condition. Messmann was pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were wearing their seat belts.

The Indiana State Police Department are still investigating the accident.