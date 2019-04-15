One Community hosts Soup Cook-off

The One Community Soup/Chili Cook-Off took place March 23 at the South Whitley AmVets. All proceeds from the event will go to support the local non-profits programming for senior citizens and youth. Helping volunteer in the event were One Community and staff members of Fox Products. Competing in the cook-off were several businesses and individuals in the community.

ABOVE: The Grand Champion winner that day was Annetta Lengacher, representing Moyer’s Corner Cafe with her BLT Soup.