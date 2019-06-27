Old Settlers Parade set for June 29, 2019

This year's Old Settlers Day parade is slated to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

This year's parade lineup includes:

- Columbia City Police Department

- Whitley County Sheriff’s Department

- Whitley County Fire Departments

- Emergency Management Agency

- New Have Fire Department

- Parkview Whitley Hospital

- Allpro Towing

- Whitley County Korean Honor Guard

- American Legion Parade Marshall

- American Legion Auxiliary President

- Old Settlers Days Committee

- VFW Commander

- Mayor Ryan Daniel

- Republican Party

- Congressman Jim Banks reps

- Theresa Green for Whitley County Commissioner

- Little Turtle Elementary Jump Rope Team

- Whitley County Council on Aging

- Miss Whitley County

- 2019 BV Widney 4H Award winner

- 2018 Whitley County Pork Queen

- Hester Adams Honoree

- Distinguished Young Woman on Whitley County

- 4H Jim Teghtmeyer Award Winner and Hester Adams Honor Group winner

- Columbia City Marching Eagles

- Columbia City High School cheerleaders

- Columbia City football

- American Landmaster

- Cub Scout Pack 3088

- Orizon Real Estate

- Wings Etc.

- Dance Til U Drop

- CC Church of the Nazarene

- Walkers Power Washing

- Whitley County Off-Roaders

- The Post & Mail

- Subway

- Passages

- Barbs 5 Buck Bling

- Minear Real Estate

- Whitley County 4H Horse and Pony Club

- Whitley County Consolidated Schools

- Lake City Bank

- Columbia City Elks Lodge

- Next Generation Studio of Dance

- Frank and Jera Kessler

- Humane Society

- Century 21

- Frank Fahl and Gang

- Line Street Veterinary Hospital

- Papa Johns Pizza

- Victory Christian Fellowship

- Benson

- Indiana Physical Therapy

- Millers Sewer and Drain

- Whiskey Throttle Garage

- Unlimited Fleet Service

- Hit the Floor Dance

- Whitley County Shrine Club

- Dennis Roofing

- Re/Max Integrity Real Estate

- Willie 103.5

- The Haunted Jail

Those interested in taking part in the parade, entries will be accepted until noon this Friday. Entry forms can be found at AmericanLegionPost98.com.