The Night ALT 103-3 Stole Xmas featuring CHVRCHES, AJR and THE STRUTS

INDIANAPOLIS — ALT 103-3 welcomes The Night ALT 103-3 Stole Xmas concert live in Indianapolis at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds featuring CHVRCHES, AJR and THE STRUTS on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at 7 p.m., powered by Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at all Ticketmaster outlets, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office, charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000 and at Ticketmaster.com.

Visit ALT 103-3 here: https://alt1033.iheart.com/

Learn more about CHVRCHES here: https://chvrch.es/

Learn more about AJR here: http://ajrbrothers.com/

Learn more about THE STRUTS here: http://thestruts.rtouring.com