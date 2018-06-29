New wheels for Parkview Whitley Hospital

Parkview Whitley County recently unveiled a brand new ambulance that was designed from top to bottom by EMS staff to be easier and safer for both emergency personnel and patients.

The design took a year to finalize, Parkview Whitley County EMS Manager Duane Ginder said. He worked collaboratively with EMS staff, paramedics and EMTs who use ambulances regularly to come up with a design that fit not only within new ambulance standards and requirements, but to better fit the needs of EMT staff.

