New School Construction Continues Progress

In the next few months, residents will be able to witness the opening of the new Columbia City High School. As of now, construction is still underway to make the finishing touches before being open to the public.

Skillman Corporation Senior Project Manager Tom Smith did a presentation about the recent updates on the new school during the Whitley County Consolidated School board meeting of trustees on Monday, Feb. 17.

According to Smith, painting is still being done throughout the school. There is still some ceiling grid and tile installation that needs to be completed. Carpeting and epoxy flooring is going in, and interior glazing will continue to progress.

“I don’t think I mentioned low voltage systems. It’s kind of like our MEPs, PA systems, telephone, things like that, and video wiring. That’s all progressing through the building continuously. We’ll hold out on monitors for quite awhile, but all the infrastructure continues to progress,” Smith said.

