New and returning shows coming to the Honeywell Center

WABASH — The Honeywell Foundation has added two new shows to its roster of entertainment for 2019.

The shows include the amazingly talented ventriloquist Terry Fator, and the hilarious comedy duo Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood with their Scared Scriptless tour.

Ventriloquist Terry Fator will make his debut performance on the Ford Theater stage at the Honeywell Center on Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

For the past ten years at the Mirage Hotel, Terry Fator has sold out night after night with a show featuring his cast of characters that includes everyone from an Impersonating Turtle to Elton John to Elvis.

In addition to winning America’s Got Talent, Terry has won Las Vegas’s best show, best all-around performer, best family show and best overall show. Tickets are $100, $59 and $45.

Comic geniuses Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood return to the Honeywell Center with their rib-tickling Scared Scriptless improv routine taking place in the Ford Theater on Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Known for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway, the duo improvises new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. Non-stop laughter for all ages! Tickets are $76, $49 and $35.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260-563-1102.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all.

For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, please visit www.honeywellfoundation.org.