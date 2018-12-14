NATIVITY: Churches partner for Christmas at the Courthouse
Friday, December 14, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Dec. 7 and 8 brought many visitors to the Whitley County Courthouse square for the annual Christmas at the Courthouse celebration. Guests had the chance to warm up from the cold inside the courthouse where treats were enjoyed and carols were sung. Outside, attendees were guided around the courthouse to hear the story of the Nativity. Local churches partnered together to present the live nativity scenes and the story was read by various volunteers.
