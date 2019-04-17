Mrs. Whitley County competing for Mrs. Indiana

The 2019 Mrs. Whitley County Amelia Swain is preparing for the Mrs. Indiana pageant, which will take place on May 4 at the Century Center in South Bend. Cost for admission is $25, but communities can help show their support for Whitley County’s representative now by voting for the “Fresh Face” through www.mrsindianaforamerica.com. Cost is $2 per vote with all proceeds going to the Victoria’s Voice Foundation. The individuals with the highest amount of votes will automatically by in the Top 6. Visit the pageant website for more information.