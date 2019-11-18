Motorcycle Club Supports Safe Places Program

The Old Fort Motorcycle Club and Jingoes presented a $3,195.60 check to the Youth Services Bureau in Huntington on Sunday, Nov. 10.

“The clubs are fantastic. Without this kind of support from Whitley County, these services for kids would not be available,” Youth Services Bureau Executive Director Jan Williams said.

The Old Fort Motorcycle Club and Jingoes are passionate about bringing awareness and prevention regarding bullying and suicide. The money will be utilized to provide additional services to those youth who seek it.

“Hopefully, we can get in and do prevention education and have materials to talk about suicide prevention for youth and human trafficking education and that type of curriculum,” Williams said.

