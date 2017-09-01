MOPPING UP: Firemen finishing fire call Friday morning

Columbia City firemen attend to hot spots Friday morning.
Staff Writer
Friday, September 1, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Firefighters were attending to hot spots and mopping up from a significant business fire at Grable & Associates Realty Friday morning.

Details concerning the early morning blaze in Columbia City are in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsracks and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.

