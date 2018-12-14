MEMORIAL: Elks recognize members who are gone

The Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417 officer and members recently conducted the Elks Memorial Service for their departed Lodge members.

The first Sunday in each December is set aside as a day for all Elks to pledge anew Fidelity to the memory of their absent members.

“Though they have passed through the valley of the shadows into the sunlight of eternal morning; the places that have known them shall know them no more, but upon our tablets of love and memory, their names shall endure forever”.

In memory of: Mark Roberts, Gerald “Joe” Kramer, John G “Jack” Phillips, Past Exalted Ruler-Duane M. Wood, Past Exalted Ruler-Brian “LH” Hyndman, and Wayne “Yogi” Hyndman.