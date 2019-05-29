Memorial Day celebrated with parade, dedication to those who have served

On Monday, May 28 residents of Whitley County came to downtown Columbia City for the annual Memorial Day parade. The event brought the community together to commemorate those who have served their country. In the parade were various local organizations. The event concluded with a special ceremony in Greenhill Cemetery.

To read more and see more photos of the Memorial Day event, grab a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.