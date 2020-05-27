Media Arts Academy going online

Huntington University has announced that the 2020 Digital Media Arts High School Summer Academy will take place VIRTUALLY on June 21-25, 2020.

The DMA Academy is open to incoming high school freshmen through high school seniors who want a glimpse of what it would be like to pursue a degree in animation, broadcast media, or film. Students engage with a community of artists, receive instructions on programs and techniques in the media field and participate in hands-on workshops and projects which can serve as future portfolio pieces. The cost is $200 per attendee.

There are two versions of the Digital Media Arts VIRTUAL Summer Academy, one focused on animation, the other focused on a combination of film and broadcast media. The nature of these projects changes each year, so returning attendees are welcome.

In addition to learning from faculty, participants will gain hands-on experience through workshops and at-home projects applying key artistic principles. Virtual social events will also be available in the evenings for those who wish to participate.

Please direct questions or inquiries to the Digital Media Arts assistant at hudma@huntington.edu and visit huntington.edu/DMAAcademy to register.

Huntington University is a comprehensive Christian college of the liberal arts offering graduate and undergraduate programs in more than 70 academic concentrations. U.S. News & World Report ranks Huntington among the best colleges in the Midwest, and Forbes.com has listed the university as one of America’s Best Colleges. Additionally, Princeton Review has named the institution a “Best Midwestern College.” Founded in 1897 by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ, Huntington University is located on a contemporary, lakeside campus in northeast Indiana. The non-profit university is a member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU).