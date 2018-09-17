Man felt like he was "in a dream"

An Elkhart man crashed a stolen car late Thursday night on the Indiana Toll Road stating he felt like he was "in a dream.”

Thursday, September 13, 2018, at approximately 9:32 p.m., Trooper Matthew Drudge took a preliminary report of a vehicle crash on west bound I-80/90 (Indiana Toll Road) at the 55.9 mile marker (this is the 3 North Service Plaza). The driver, later identified as Matthew J. Aaron, 36 of Elkhart, driving a 2014 Kia Soul, stated he felt like he was in a “dream”. Evidence showed and witnesses stated that the Kia was at a high rate of speed when it attempted to exit the toll road and enter into the 3 North Service Plaza. The Kia went off the roadway, drove over a concrete curb, and went airborne into a traffic sign that was at the beginning of the plaza. After hitting the sign the Kia overturned/rolled in the gravel/rocky median between the gas pumps and the service plaza.

Aaron gave a false name and date of birth originally to Trooper Drudge. It was also learned that the Kia was reported stolen out of Elkhart County. Aaron was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he was unruly and disturbing other patients even after he was asked to quiet himself down. The brother of the suspect contacted the Indiana State Police to advise that Matthew J. Aaron was not the person who was in custody. The person in custody was actually Joshua Gene Aaron who is 35 years of age. Joshua used his brothers information to identify himself. The arrest paperwork has been amended to include a charge of Identity Deception, a level 6 felony.

Aaron was later found to be in possession of 12 credit cards belonging to the owner of the stolen Kia.

Alcohol/drugs may be a factor in this crash. Toxicology results are pending.

Aaron was later released from the hospital and taken to La Porte County Jail in La Porte where he was charged with Vehicle Theft, Unauthorized Control of a Motor Vehicle, Identity Deception, Theft of Property, Disorderly Conduct, and False Informing

Assisting: La Porte County EMS, Troopers Trent Jones and Benjamin Beers, and Randy’s Towing and Service

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.