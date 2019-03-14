Lunchtime entertainment at One Community event

Recent L&C guests enjoyed talented performers as part of the Honeywell Senior Community Outreach. The program was provided compliments of Parkview Whitley Hospital. The talented soloist, Elaina Robbins, is a professor at Purdue Fort Wayne. Her accompanist, Andrew Nesler, is a music student at PFW. The duo sang a variety of numbers, including show tunes, opera and old favorites. One Community would like to thank all who made this program possible, especially Parkview Whitley Hospital.