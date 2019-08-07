Loon Lake Resort remembered in dedication ceremony

A place where history and fun meet. Still today families and fisherman make their way to the local lakes to enjoy time together in the great outdoors. Many of these lakes have a rich history behind them, and this past weekend celebrated the history at Loon Lake.

A dedication ceremony took place Saturday for a historical marker, recently placed at the site of the former Loon Lake Resort.

Loon Lake used to cover some 700 acres, and was the destination for families to spend their summers.

In the late 1800s Silas Goodrich came to the lake with a vision to build a hotel and cottages. These structures were built in 1875. According to reports, at its peak the hotel would welcome an average of 35 guests.

