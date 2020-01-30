A Look Back At the Blizzard of 1978

Closed roads, homes buried in snow and bone-chilling temperatures. The January blizzard of 1978 is a far off cry from the winter so far experienced in 2020.

It’s been 42 years since the worst blizzard on record for Indiana.

Article originally written in 2018

The snow began the weekend before Jan. 25 when parts of Indiana and the rest of the Midwest experienced approximately five inches of snow cover.

The storm took shape though on a Wednesday in 1978 as two weather systems collided over the Midwest causing massive snow showers.

It took three days for the storm to subside, and for most of Indiana it left behind 20 inches of cover. For northern Indiana, some areas even experienced up to 40 inches, records that are still in place today.

