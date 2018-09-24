Lock down at Whitko ends swiftly, safely

SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko Community Schools issued a statement today that at 12:42 p.m., Whitko Jr/Sr High School was placed on lockdown.

An emergency notification sent to parents and media via a direct phone call, email, social media through Facebook and Twitter, as well as the school website, whitko.org, stated: "Due to threatening remarks directed toward Whitko Jr/Sr High School, we chose to local down the school for the safety of all students and staff. The issue was resolved swiftly in a matter of minutes and at this time, everyone is safe and accounted for."

Superintendent Nick Eccles said “We are glad that our school was being proactive with comments made by a student. I’m very happy that the issue was resolved and we will continue to make safety a top priority at Whitko.”

The school corporation plans to release more details as they become available.