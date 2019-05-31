Local students earn certifications, graduate from Fire Academy

In its third, year the Fire Academy program is allowing students to walk out of high school ready to serve their community.

Families, firefighters and other emergency personnel gathered inside the Columbia City High School auditorium Tuesday evening to celebrate the students who completed the Fire 1 and 2 academy courses and the Emergency Medical Technician Program, which is in its second year.

The idea for the academy came several years ago when local emergency officials noticed a decline in the number of volunteer firemen joining the fire departments. The program was created first as a partnership between the local fire departments at Whitley County Consolidated Schools, and since then has grown to include students from Churubusco and Whitko as well.

In its inaugural year, in 2017, there were six students that completed the first round of the program. This year five students completed the Fire 1 program, five from Fire 2 and 12 from the EMT program.

“Today these students have proven themselves worthy of industry certifications before walking across the stage to get their diplomas,” said CCHS Principal Jennifer Reiff. “Your accomplishments have brought honor to your instructors, to yourselves and your family. Walk out confidently in your skills and achievements.”

Captain and Fire Academy instructor Kyle Francis said to the students, “the hard work you have put in all year long has all paid off... You’ve made it.”

He told the students he hoped they used the skills they learned to join the service, and challenged them to be a great firefighter, going above and beyond to help others and their team.

“I’m extremely proud of each of you,” Francis said. “I look forward to the day we work side by side. Good luck and Godspeed.”

To the EMT graduates, instructor Matt Bock, NREMT-A/P.I., highlighted the countless hours each student spent studying, practicing, testing and more.

“You’ve spent more than 343 hours in the classroom, you’ve spent hours in the ER and endless hours riding along, taking care of patients in the worst moments of their life,” he said. “You are now part of a family that will and possibly has changed someone’s life already.”

Bock added, “we do this (job) because we are called - just like being a firemen, officer or other personnel.”

He concluded by thanking the students for deciding to take this path and wished them luck.

Each class nominated a student representative to speak at the graduation program. Alexander Jenkins spoke for the Fire 1 class.

He said, “while this class has made me work very hard, it’s also given me so much.”

Besides certification, Jenkins said the academy brought him new friends and comrades and knowledge for the future.

Speaking for the Fire 2 academy class was Alex Myers.

He congratulated his fellow classmates for the hard work they have completed. He also thanked all of the instructors for believing in them.

To the students, Myers said, “there’s nothing you cannot be, there’s nothing you cannot do, but you have to want it bad enough.”

Representing the EMT program was Marley Owen.

“This time,” Owen said,” has shaped us in finding our unique truths.”

She thanked her parents, family, EMTs and paramedics who helped teach the course and supported each student.

During the program three students also received special recognition.

The Rookie of the Year award, as voted on by their fellow students, was given to Philip Lieb.

The Most Outstanding Firefighter award was given to Kaitlyn Ness.

The EMT award was given to Marley Owen.

Students graduating from the Fire 1 class were Felicity Clawson, Lane Goshorn, Colyn Iden, Alexander Jenkins and Philip Lieb.

Fire 2 academy graduates were Zach Gardner, Alex Myers, Kaitlyn Ness, Starr Williams and Craig Vance.

EMT program graduates were Brad Bair, Mykaela Crowell, Alyssa Enright, Zach Gardner, Lindsey Hoskins, Abby Jones, Zach Lewark, Alex Myers, Marley Owen, Cameron Rager, Craig Vance and Emma Waugh.