Local Pinball Champion Ready For Nationals

Scott Elliott is known as a pinball champ. Elliott is going to be competing in Las Vegas in the Flipperspiel Underground Arcade Club on March 28.

Representatives from every state, as well as some from Canada, will compete for the title of North American Pinball Champion. The top prize is a brand new Stern pinball machine and a trophy. Contestants only have one hour to practice on the machines prior to the tournament.

“I have found myself in the top five lots of times over the course of the last year. This kept my International Pinball Flipper Association state ranking high enough to qualify for the state tournament. The state tournament was my first actual win,” Elliott said.

Pictured above is Scott Elliott.

To read the rest of the article, pick up Tuesday's edition of The Post and Mail at local stores and newsstands.