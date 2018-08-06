Local grad gives back

GLENDIVE, Mt. — The Dennis Perryman Men’s Basketball Endowment at Dawson Community College (DCC) has been established. This endowment was made possible through a lead gift from Mr. and Mrs. Doug Frederick of Houston, Texas.

Dennis Perryman was an educator, basketball coach, athletic director, and advocate for junior colleges. He came to Glendive in 1967, and during his 13-year tenure at DCC, led the team to numerous conference championships while placing a vast majority of his players into four-year programs. Perryman is a member of the NJCAA Athletic Hall of Fame and was a mentor and friend to numerous former players, coaches, co-workers, and colleagues.

Doug Frederick was born in Fort Wayne and graduated from Whitko High School in 1976. Frederick attended Dawson Community College from 1978 to 1979. In Glendive, he met his wife of 38 years, Claudia Kron, the daughter of Al Kron of Kron Construction. Frederick was selected to the National Junior College Athletic All-American Team his sophomore year. He went on to play basketball and receive his degree at St. Mary’s State University in Bismarck, N.D.

Upon graduation, Frederick worked for Shell Oil Company in Glendive. Since 1993, though, the Fredericks have made their home in Houston, where Doug is currently the Director of Drilling and Well Operations for Kinder Morgan. Following in her father’s footsteps, Claudia worked in new home sales for Newmark Homes in Houston and its surrounding areas. She sold and oversaw construction of hundreds of custom homes. She recently retired in 2015 and now enjoys traveling, gardening – another pastime shared by her father – and spending time with her family. The Fredericks’ three sons (Jamie, Brandon, and Blair) and four grandchildren (Greyson, Carson, Blythe, and Barrett) also reside in Houston.

The Dawson College Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1963 to raise funds to support and promote the welfare of Dawson Community College and its students. For more information or to donate, contact Dawson College Foundation Executive Director Dennis Harp at dharp@dawson.edu or 406-377-9425 or visit www.dawson.edu.