Local Educator Nominated For Teacher of the Year Award

Mrs. Kristin Rentschler, a teacher at Columbia City High School in Columbia City, Indiana, was nominated for the Hannah E. (Liz) MacGregor Teacher of the Year award. The MacGregor Teacher of the Year award is sponsored by the former National History Day Board of Trustees president, Dr. James F. Harris, in honor of his late sister, and is awarded to one high school teacher annually.

Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one high school teacher for this award, and Mrs. Rentschler is the senior division nominee from Indiana. Every nominee for the $10,000 award is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest. All nominees will receive $500, each, as a result of their nominations.

“Teachers are among the greatest resources students have to develop the skills necessary to become critical thinkers,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “The nominees for the MacGregor Award have shown a dedication to teaching that goes beyond the classroom. I congratulate Mrs. Rentschler on her well-deserved nomination.”

