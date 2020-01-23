Laura Tucker Takes On Role As BABE Executive Director

Whitley County BABE, a non-profit organization that specializes in providing resources and a community for moms and families, has recently hired a new executive director, Laura Tucker.

Tucker steps into this position with the experience she’s learned in the past three years as the store manager of BABE. She has been playing an active role in the events and fundraising campaigns since she came onboard.

A resident of Whitley County for the past 15 years, Tucker has been raising four children with her husband, Jeremiah. In 2019, Tucker was nominated for a Heart of Gold award through the Community Foundation of Whitley County. This award recognizes people in the community who make Whitley County a nicer place to live and work through their acts of kindness. Tucker was nominated specifically for the impact she has on the moms and families she serves through BABE of Whitley County.

“I’ve been using BABE since my oldest child, now a freshman, was a baby. I’ve watched BABE grow into this wonderful place that not only helps promote healthy families, but we also rally around the moms when they need support.” Tucker said. She continues, “Sometimes that support is just someone to talk to about day-to-day struggles.”

Jacie Stahl, outgoing executive director, decided earlier this month totake a step back from BABE of Whitley County after three years to spend more time with her family which includes homeschooling her youngest son.

In the past three years, Stahl has focused on the community aspect of the organization in addition to continuing BABE’s mission. She has converted the BABE store into a place where many classes take place each month along with an area where moms can get to know other moms.

“For 20 years now, BABE has been a place where moms can use BABE coupons they’ve earned at doctor’s appointments or classes in exchange for essential baby items like diapers and wipes. I felt that it was important to focus on the community aspect as well.” said Stahl. She continued “BABE now offers a space for moms to get to know each other and share their lives with other moms. We’ve created a safe place that moms look forward to coming to each week.”

When asked about what her immediate plans were for BABE, Tucker shared her enthusiasm about reaching more families by adding evening hours to the BABE store for working moms. She also wants to grow the involvement of our community and hopes to focus on Churubusco and South Whitley as well.

Tucker officially steps into her new role on Monday, January 27, and Stahl’s last day will be on January 31st following a farewell party at the BABE store on the 30th. More information including a list of resources and coupon distributors is available at babewc.org.