Last First Friday event of 2019 to take place this week

The 2019 First Friday event series is expected to end with a bang this week.

The event will take place in downtown Columbia City around the Whitley County Courthouse Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The October event will be the last of this year, which has been the third year the series has taken place in Whitley County.

This month’s event will bring back its popular features including the many food trucks that surround the downtown area. Food vendors will include Head2Hock, Ziffles, Whip & Chill, Mercadito Taqueria, Hawkins Famous Fish, Bravas, Chow Down, Fresh Kitchen, Larry’s Old Fashioned Root Beer/The Church Cafe and Artisan Creamery.

Several downtown businesses will have their doors open for the public to stop by and see what they have to offer as well.

A highlight of this month’s event will be a brand new event by BABE of Whitley County. The local non-profit will be hosting a pumpkin carving contest. Businesses, groups, or families may enter. Entry costs are $25 and proceeds from the event will benefit the many families that organization serves. During First Friday guests will have a chance to see the many creations and vote for their favorite. The winner will then receive a Golden Pumpkin Trophy and a prize package. Learn more by visiting babewc.org.

Along with a variety of family friendly and kid activities the local high school student council will be on hand with their own activities for children to participate in.

Also a highlight each event is the entertainment. Located on the courthouse square, each month brings a different band and music style to entertain the community. For October music will be provided by Kenny Taylor and KT3. Taylor is a touring musician, and is reported to be one of the most requested guitar instructors at Sweetwater. KT3 is a rockabilly group that includes Taylor, his son Colin and drummer Sam Clay.

October is expected to be an exciting month with lots of activities for the community to take part in.