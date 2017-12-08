LAST CHANCE: View Gingerbread Fest at Chamber Friday and Saturday evenings

Danielle Oliver presented a rendition of the historic William Edsall House, located in Fort Wayne, for the Whitley County Gingerbread House Festival.

The gingerbread houses are in the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center on the north side of the Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City.

Donations will go to support the Whitley County Christmas Parade and Santa’s house.

You can view the creations this Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.