Lady Eagles Named to All Conference team

The Northeast 8 Conference has announced their All Conference Team selection. Several Lady Eagles made the cut.

NORTHEAST 8 CONFERENCE

2019-2020

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1ST TEAM SELECTIONS

Carly Mabie Columbia City 5’4” 12

Olivia Shearer Columbia City 5’7” 12

2ND TEAM SELECTIONS

Grace Schrader Columbia City 5’4” 12

Hayley Urban Columbia City 5’8” 11

HONORABLE MENTION

Brayden Lickey Columbia City 5’9” 12

EXPLANATION OF THE VOTING

--five players maximum nominated by each conference coach

--players nominated are voted on by opposing conference coaches

--top ten vote getters, first team all-conference

--second ten vote getters, second team all-conference

--players receiving votes from two or more schools, honorable mention