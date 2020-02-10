Lady Eagles Named to All Conference team
Jeremy Orr
Monday, February 10, 2020
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The Northeast 8 Conference has announced their All Conference Team selection. Several Lady Eagles made the cut.
NORTHEAST 8 CONFERENCE
2019-2020
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1ST TEAM SELECTIONS
Carly Mabie Columbia City 5’4” 12
Olivia Shearer Columbia City 5’7” 12
2ND TEAM SELECTIONS
Grace Schrader Columbia City 5’4” 12
Hayley Urban Columbia City 5’8” 11
HONORABLE MENTION
Brayden Lickey Columbia City 5’9” 12
EXPLANATION OF THE VOTING
--five players maximum nominated by each conference coach
--players nominated are voted on by opposing conference coaches
--top ten vote getters, first team all-conference
--second ten vote getters, second team all-conference
--players receiving votes from two or more schools, honorable mention
