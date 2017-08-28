KICKERS: Columbia City soccer splits pair of Northeast 8 contests
Monday, August 28, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Columbia City sophomore captain Skye Roberts goes high to head a ball downfield during the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win over Norwell Saturday morning at Max Gandy Athletic Field.
Roberts scored two of the Lady Eagles’ goals with Grace Cotter getting the other.
The win evened the Lady Eagles’ record in the Northeast Eight Conference at 1-1.
