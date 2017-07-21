KABOOM! Civil War Festival set for Saturday in Columbia City
Friday, July 21, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The cannon’s roar will again punctuate the Civil War Festival Saturday in Columbia City.
Whitley County’s Woodlands Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Dr., Columbia City, is hosting its Civil War Festival from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This fun-for-all-ages event will be include games, Civil War-era dancing, firing a muzzleloader and a cannon.
Food will also be served: pancakes from 7 to 9 a.m. and ham and beans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
