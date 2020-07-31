Jury finds Kincaid guilty in death of child

After a week of testimony jurors returned to the Whitley County Circuit Court to announce Courtney Kincaid, 30, of Columbia City, was guilty of three charges in the death of a Pierceton child.

Her charges include aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in death.

Kincaid is found guilty of these charges in the death of 11-month-old Emma Grace Leeman, who Kincaid babysitted.

She will have her sentencing hearing on August 27.

See Saturday's paper for more details about the trial.