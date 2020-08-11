Jim Banks Job Fair goes virtual in 2020

The annual U.S. Rep. Jim Banks Job Fair, normally hosted by Purdue University Fort Wayne, will be conducted virtually this year to ensure the safety of job seekers and employers.

The fair will run from noon to 3 p.m., Wednesday, August 19. Job seekers must register in advance at http://banks.house.gov/job-fair

The job fair comes at a time when many people have either lost their jobs or had their hours reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, employers across numerous industries are hiring.

“With so many out of work,” said Banks, R-IN, “we need to do all we can to help local businesses looking for workers find qualified applicants.”

So far, more than two dozen employers and employment agencies have signed up for the fair. Among the industries represented at the fair will be healthcare, manufacturing, construction, finance and social services.

Representatives of WorkOne Northeast, which is overseen by Northeast Indiana Works, will once again be available to individuals interested in receiving assistance with resumes, interviewing techniques and other job searching help. The WorkOne representatives will also provide information about free certification-based short-term training worth up to $10,000 in tuition and fees.

“For those who are interested in skilling up to provide a better future, this limited-time offer of training is an excellent opportunity,” said Edmond O’Neal, president of Northeast Indiana Works. “The training prepares people for careers in advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, IT and business services, and transportation and logistics.”

The job fair is open to all working-age adults, including students and alumni of Purdue Fort Wayne.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring rewarding career opportunities for our highly educated students and alumni, especially in these challenging times,” said Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, chancellor of Purdue Fort Wayne. “In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, having the region’s top employers available for this online job fair is just one of the many ways we connect job seekers region-wide – including members of our campus community – with the numerous opportunities that are available to them.”