JA Car Show makes great showing in CC

Saturday, August 3 was a busy day in downtown Columbia City. Not only was there the Farmer’s Market and Art in the Alley, but Saturday also saw the return of the Junior Achievement Car Show. Car enthusiasts from around the region came to Columbia City to show off their rides and talk shop. The event is held each year to help raise money for Junior Achievement, a program that promotes the teaching of financial literacy in the local schools.

To see more photos from the event, grab a copy of Tuesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.