JA Car Show

At the 17th Annual Car show, there were 127 cars that entered. There were 56 repeat entrants from prior year and 71 new participants to the show.

There were 45 cars from Columbia City, 35 from Fort Wayne and the farthest participating car was from Muncie.

Awards were presented to the top 3 in each of the following categories:

1949 and older

1933 Ford Coup owned by Steve Shoda of Churubusco

1932 Ford 2-dr Sedan owned by Jim Johnson of Columbia City

1937 Chevy 2-dr owned by Marvin Galbreath of Syracuse

1950’s

1955 Buick Special Woody Wallace of Muncie

1955 Oldsmobile Holiday owned by Frank & Tina Toth

1951 Kaiser Delux Sedan owned by Mark & Lori Shively of Albion

1960’s

1964 Buick Rivera owned by Don Schwer of Muncie

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 owned by Kent Becker of Huntington

1964 Pontiac GTO owned by Greg Miller of Warsaw

1970’s

1971 Plymouth Coda owned by Mike Greener of Fort Wayne

1972 Dodge Dart owned by Greg & Helen Adam of Huntington

1970 Ford Mustang owned by Doug Snyder of Churubusco

1980’s

1985 Chevy s10 owned by Roger Younce of Fort Wayne

1981 Chevy Camaro owned by Chad Whetstone of Columbia City

1985 Chevy El Camino owned by Tom Schipper of Fort Wayne

1990’s

1995 Chevy Impala owned by Branden Darling of Fort Wayne

1995 Ford Mustang Cobra owned by Rex & Sue Feller of Kendallville

1999 Mitsubichi Eclipse owned by Jeffrey Smith of Columbia City

2000 & newer

2016 Chevy z06 Corvette owned by David Brown of Fort Wayne

2014 Chevy SS owned by Llyod King of Fort Wayne

2016 Chevy Corvette owned by Doug Howell of Huntertown

People’s Choice winner was 1964 Plymouth Belvedere owned by Richard & Shawn Friend of Columbia City

Coordinators would like to thank all of the participants in the show, as well as its sponsors, door prize donors, goody bag donors and to all that attended the event.

All of our funds raised today will stay in Whitley County to support our local schools in teaching Financial Literacy classes.