ISP investigating Warsaw officer-involved shooting

The Indiana State Police have been asked to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, involving Warsaw police officer Daniel Clemens.

Preliminary investigation shows around 7:26 p.m., the Warsaw Police Department was called to a house in the 1800 block of Michaels Street for an unwanted person, reported to have been unknown to the residents of the house. The suspect left prior to the police arriving and began to walk in traffic on Old Road 30, also known as Lake Street. The suspect then allegedly began to try to get into cars that were passing by and was then encountered by Clemons. During this encounter the suspect, 31-year-old Kyle Miller of Warsaw, began to struggle with the Clemons, who attempted to use his Taser. The Taser purportedly had no effect on the suspect. As this encounter continued, the Clemons fired his weapon, hitting Miller in the right arm, which was a non-life threatening injuries.

Once the scene was stabilized, officers rendered aid to the suspect prior to Lutheran EMS arriving. Miller has been preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

Clemons, who has been a member of the Warsaw Police Department since December of 2017, was not injured. Clemens is currently on paid administrative leave per the policy of the Warsaw Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. At the conclusion of the Indiana State Police investigation, all findings will be turned over to the Warsaw Police Department and the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office.