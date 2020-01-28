ISMS FFA team wins big

The Indian Springs FFA competed in the Novice Parliamentary Procedure (Chapter Meeting) Contest on Wednesday January 22 at Argos High School. They walked away victorious and will advance to the State contest on February 8th. The team qualified for sectionals by winning the district contest in December. This FFA leadership development event teaches students the basics of Robert’s Rules of order and how to appropriately conduct a meeting. These are the same skills used in our local, State, and National legislature. Members of the champion teams include: Mackenzie Hoskins, Victoria Calloway, Xavier Alarie, Caden Poling, Joel Yager, Kyle Porter, Whitney Hull, Kelan Ferguson, and McKenzie Miller.