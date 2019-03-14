Influenza having an impact in Whitley Co.

Influenza case reports seem to have been increasing these past few weeks including in Whitley County. Those who appear most effected are children.

The flu isn’t just a typical cold. When someone has the flu, they usually experience a fever with body aches. The flu comes over suddenly whereas a cold is more gradual. Colds are more associated with runny noses and sore throats with fever and body aches being a rarity.

Flu symptoms can range from fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue and stomach pain.

The flu can be a highly contagious, and sometimes deadly illness. Sometimes the flu could even lead to pneumonia, hospitalization and dehydration.

In most case recovery takes between a few days to a few weeks.

According to the CDC, anyone experiencing symptoms of trouble breathing, persistent chest pain, persistent dizziness, seizures, severe weakness or high fever should seek medical attention right away.

