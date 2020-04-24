Indiana reports 79 more deaths presumed from coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has had at least 79 people who died with coronavirus infection symptoms but were not tested for the illness, the state health commissioner said Friday.

Those presumed COVID-19 related deaths are in addition to the state's total of 741 deaths involving confirmed coronavirus infections, Dr. Kristina Box said.

The presumptive deaths involved determinations by doctors of the person's infection by use of chest X-rays, scans, information about their symptoms and how their condition deteriorated, Box said.

Details about when the deaths occurred weren't immediately released. Box said the presumptive deaths wouldn't be included in the confirmed death toll.

"These deaths give us a better sense of the impact of COVID-19," Box said.

Most of the newly reported COVID-19 deaths occurred between Monday and Thursday, but one dated to April 2, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

The state health commissioner said earlier this week that the Indiana fatality total could jump by several dozen as the agency would start including deaths that doctors blame on COVID-19 without confirmation of the illness from test results. But Friday's announcement includes no mention of those being added.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has talked about easing next week the business and travel restrictions in place under the statewide stay-at-home order if a surge in coronavirus cases doesn't occur and cut into the capacity of hospitals to care for patients.

The latest state statistics showed 621 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care units of Indiana hospitals, which had 44% of their ICU beds available.