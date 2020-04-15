Indiana Coronavirus Updates

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 313 new positive cases reported as between April 9 to April 13 with all together 8, 527 positive cases in the state of Indiana. Between March 15 to April 13, over 37 deaths were reported with a total of 387 deaths in the state of Indiana. 1,502 new tests have been used between March 19 to April 13 with 46, 017 tested positive throughout the state.

