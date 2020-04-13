Indiana Coronavirus Updates

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 519 positive cases that have been detected between March 21 to April 11 bringing a total of 7,928 positive cases. Between that time frame, there have been 13 deaths, leading to a total of 343 deaths in Indiana. There are a total of 3,332 new tests used between March 13 to April 11. Over 42,489 individuals have been tested in the state of Indiana.

https://coronavirus.in.gov/?fbclid=IwAR0Pb9zm2zqQhRB4kK5JNdrncztT1jI