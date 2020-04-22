Indiana Coronavirus Updates

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 31 new deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. These deaths have been documented between April 2 to April 21 reaching a total of 661 deaths in the state of Indiana. There are 394 new positive cases that have been documented between April 19 to April 21 with a total of 12,438 cases. There have been 2,291 new tests utilized between March 10 and April 21 with a total of 69,470 people tested.

Please stay tuned for more information about the COVID-19 virus as provided by your local and national news sources.