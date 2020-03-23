Indiana Coronavirus Updates

The Indiana State Department of Health have detected seven cases of the COVID-19 virus in Marion, Johnson, Allen, Delaware and Scott County. Over 1,960 individuals have been tested with over 259 positive cases.

More information will be presented about the COVID-19. Please stay tuned to your local and national news media outlets to get the latest updates.