IHSAA State Tournaments to continue with Limited to No Spectators

The IHSAA released a statement regarding the coronavirus pandemic and it's affects on the state basketball tournament and gymnastic finals.

Commissioner Bobby Cox announced today that the remaining games in the IHSAA boys basketball state

tournament will continue as scheduled but with limited spectators in attendance as Indiana seeks to prevent the

spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The IHSAA continues to monitor the impact of COV-19 around our state. Our primary focus has been and will

continue to be the health and safety of our students and supporters attending our events. Given the recent and

ongoing spread of the coronavirus and available information surrounding the pandemic, the IHSAA will

conclude all winter tournament series events as scheduled with limited to no spectators in attendance.

Individuals who are at higher risk for the disease as defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are

strongly encouraged to refrain from attendance. This includes older adults and people who have serious chronic

medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

The Association acknowledges these are unprecedented measures and is sympathetic to the loyal fans of

education-based athletics in Indiana. Your understanding and support during these challenging times is

appreciated.

Using the Center for Disease Control’s guidance regarding large gatherings, the IHSAA will limit games/events

to approximately 250 individuals.

Boys Basketball Regionals

The boys basketball regional games are scheduled for Saturday (March 14) at 16 sites around the state. Semistates

are Saturday, March 21 and the state finals are Saturday, March 28.

For the remaining games, each participating school will be allotted only 75 complimentary tickets aside from the

12 dressed players and to include only essential personnel, coaches, administrative staff and immediate family

of players.

We regret that non-varsity boys basketball participants, cheerleaders, dance teams, school mascots and pep

bands may not attend the games. This measure is to protect the health and safety of the student athletes, their

families and the public at large.

Anyone holding a regional ticket will be issued a full refund at the point of purchase. Individuals must present

the ticket(s) in order to receive a refund.

A very limited number of news media will be approved for covering the Saturday’s regional games. All print and

broadcast news media must request credentials via email through the IHSAA staff from a recognized business

account, not the host school. A final list of approved news media will be shared with each host school to allow

admittance on Saturday.

Regional games will continue to be streamed at IHSAAtv.org and its affiliates as well as previously approved

broadcast stations.

Guidelines for the boys semi-states and state championship games have yet to be determined and will be

announced at a later date.

An informational teleconference with host schools and 64 participating teams has been scheduled for today at

2 pm ET / 1 pm CT.