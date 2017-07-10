HOT VIDEO: MLB Home Run Derby bracket reveals a chance for Judge vs. Stanton

VIDEO: MLB Home Run Derby bracket reveals a chance for Judge vs. Stanton

Major League Baseball dropped the Home Run Derby bracket for this year's All-Star game. The bracket sets the highest seeds up against the lowest seeds, with Giancarlo Stanton getting the first overall seed as the reigning champion. This could set him up for a potential final round matchup with the No. 2 seed Aaron Judge, who currently leads the league with 29 home runs. A Stanton-Judge final would be the best outcome as both are known to hit home runs nearly 500 ft.